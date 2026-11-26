PATNA: The Janata Dal (United) on Thursday inducted Nishant Kumar, son of party president Nitish Kumar, into its 137-member state executive committee for the first time as part of a fresh organisational reshuffle.

State president Umesh Kushwaha released the list with the approval of national president Nitish Kumar. Kushwaha also announced a new list of 48 district in-charges and appointed three vice-presidents, nine general secretaries and 11 secretaries.

Those figuring among the first 10 members of the state executive committee include Nitish Kumar, national working president Sanjay Jha, Union Minister Lalan Singh, Bihar ministers Vijay Kumar Choudhary and Bijendra Prasad Yadav, Nishant Kumar, former MP Vashishtha Narayan Singh, former MP Chandeshwar Prasad Chandravanshi, JD(U) legislature party leader Shrawon Kumar and Kushwaha.

Ramcharitra Singh, Vijay Sahni and Vishwanath Singh have been appointed vice-presidents. The nine general secretaries are Randhir Singh, Rajkumar Singh, Amar Chaudhary alias Bhagwan Chaudhary, Ajay Kumar, Murtaza Ali Kaiser, Rajkumar Jha, Ranganath Sharma, Om Prakash Singh Setu and Manish Kumar. Manish Kumar has also been given charge of the party's IT wing.

The 137-member committee also includes ministers, MPs, MLAs, former legislators and former ministers, besides other organisational functionaries. The reshuffle is aimed at strengthening the party organisation.