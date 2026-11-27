PATNA: Two new state-of the art greenfield airports proposed to be built at Sonepur and Ajbaiginath Dham in Bihar will be completed by 2030-31.

Bihar Civil Aviation Department’s Secretary Nilesh Ramchandra Deore announced this after a review meeting held with the officials concerned on Friday.

Asserting that the upgradation and expansion of the terminal building of Patna airport has already been completed, Deore said that the upgradation and expansion of the terminal buildings of four other airports, including Gaya, Darbhanga, Purnea and Raxaul, will be completed in the next three–4 years.

Highlighting the civil aviation department’s achievements, Deore said that "the two new greenfield airports being planned at Ajgaibinath Dham (in Bhagalpur) and Sonepur (in Saran) will be state-of-the-art airports. The state government wants these airports to be completed by 2030-31."

Both airports will have runways approximately 4 km long and will be equipped with CAT-I lighting, ILS (Instrument Landing System), and whatever is the best available technology in the world at present, he said.

The Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) have been prepared for both the airports, he said, adding that once the central government gives in-principle approval to the projects, the remaining processes, including tenders and other procedures for implementation under the PPP (Public-Private Partnership) model will proceed accordingly.