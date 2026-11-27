PATNA: Two new state-of the art greenfield airports proposed to be built at Sonepur and Ajbaiginath Dham in Bihar will be completed by 2030-31.
Bihar Civil Aviation Department’s Secretary Nilesh Ramchandra Deore announced this after a review meeting held with the officials concerned on Friday.
Asserting that the upgradation and expansion of the terminal building of Patna airport has already been completed, Deore said that the upgradation and expansion of the terminal buildings of four other airports, including Gaya, Darbhanga, Purnea and Raxaul, will be completed in the next three–4 years.
Highlighting the civil aviation department’s achievements, Deore said that "the two new greenfield airports being planned at Ajgaibinath Dham (in Bhagalpur) and Sonepur (in Saran) will be state-of-the-art airports. The state government wants these airports to be completed by 2030-31."
Both airports will have runways approximately 4 km long and will be equipped with CAT-I lighting, ILS (Instrument Landing System), and whatever is the best available technology in the world at present, he said.
The Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) have been prepared for both the airports, he said, adding that once the central government gives in-principle approval to the projects, the remaining processes, including tenders and other procedures for implementation under the PPP (Public-Private Partnership) model will proceed accordingly.
"So, five major airports (Patna, Gaya, Darbhanga, Purnea), including Raxaul, are expected to be developed over the next three to four years, along with these two new greenfield airports," the Secretary said while stating that the work is already underway for smaller airports at four locations- Muzaffarpur, Valmiki Nagar, Saharsa, Birpur.
PATNA AIRPORT'S CAPACITY INCREASED TO TACKLE ONE CRORE OF PASSENGERS
The Patna airport and its new terminal building, which was built at Rs 1216 crore, was inaugurated by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 29, 2025. It has a capacity of tackling one crore passengers every year.
As per media reports, approximately 45 lakh passengers travelled through Patna airport last year, representing an increase of around 15 percent compared to 2024-25, Deore said, adding that if the aviation sector continues to grow at an annual rate of 10-15 percent, the capacity of the new terminal, which can handle one crore passengers, will eventually be saturated.
"Keeping this in view, and in accordance with the directions and guidance of the Honourable Chief Minister, we are also working on developing greenfield airports in Bihar," the Secretary said.