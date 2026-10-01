Collector Didi stays through the night to protect thousands as flood threat looms in Bihar's Vaishali

NEW DELHI: “Services to the common people day night are services to mankind and almighty” — a Bihar cadre IAS woman officer proved this spirit behind these words once again when she left her young son at home and spent the night at a flood-threatened embankment on Wednesday night to Thursday early morning personally overseeing emergency work to prevent a breach that could have inundated thousands of homes .

Yes, she is present District Magistrate on Vaishali Varsha Singh ,who remained at the site in Lalganj throughout the night after reports emerged of leakage and erosion in the ring embankment at Pirapur, Ward No. 5 of Yusufpur Panchayat.

With the Gandak River continuing to rise and the threat of flooding hanging over the area, Singh reached the spot immediately and supervised the reinforcement and protective measures herself. She stayed there until around 4 am on Thursday, ensuring that the emergency work was completed and the situation brought under control.

For the thousands of people living in the vulnerable areas — many of them from poor and marginalised communities — the danger was largely unseen as they slept through the night. But their district magistrate ,who is called by them Collector Didi,was awake without telling them and disturbing their sleep,working against time to ensure that the rising waters did not turn into a devastating flood.

Officials said the District Magistrate personally monitored the work to control the leakage and erosion and strengthen the ring embankment. The necessary protective measures were completed at around 4 am, helping avert an immediate threat to the affected areas. The video showing her at the site drew public massive applauses and attention with appreciation in Bihar.

The Vaishali district administration faces the challenge of flooding almost every year as water levels in the Gandak rise during rainy season or due to an abrupt climate change in the Himalayan ranges or avalanche occurs.

Authorities, therefore, keep maintaining continuous surveillance across vulnerable areas, particularly in view of the possibility of further increases in the river's water level and renewed erosion.