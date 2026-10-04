Clash between two groups leaves three dead in Bihar's Saran; six detained

Three people were stabbed to death and another injured after a clash between two groups in Bihar's Saran district, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred in Parsa village under the Ekma police station area on Saturday night.

The deceased were identified as Mukesh Yadav, Ravish Yadav and Anku Kumar. The injured, Vivek Kumar, is undergoing treatment at a government hospital, police said.

“One person died on the spot, while two others succumbed to their injuries during treatment,” Saran Senior Superintendent of Police Roshan Kumar told PTI.

The exact cause of the clash is yet to be established, the SSP said, adding that six people had been detained for questioning.

A case has been registered and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination. Further investigation is underway.

Villagers claimed the clash was linked to a dispute between the two groups over supremacy in the area.

(With inputs from PTI)