Bihar police aspirants march in Patna, demand rollback of cancelled mains exam

Police job aspirants staged a protest march in Patna on Monday, demanding that the cancellation of the Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) sub-inspector mains examination be withdrawn and the recruitment process resumed.

The aspirants, who had cleared the preliminary and mains examinations, marched from Gandhi Maidan towards Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary's residence. Police stopped them at JP Golambar.

The BPSSC had cancelled the mains examination on September 23, citing "unavoidable reasons". The examination was held for recruitment to 1,799 sub-inspector posts.

"We passed the preliminary and mains examinations and were preparing for the physical test. However, the examination was abruptly cancelled. No concrete reason was provided," protester Raunak Kumar told PTI.

The protesters demanded that the recruitment process be restored immediately and dates for the physical examination announced.

Kumar alleged that the government had "succumbed to pressure politics" from a group of unsuccessful candidates.

Another protester, Nidhi, said candidates had spent more than a year preparing for the examination and wanted to meet the chief minister to put forward their concerns.

The cancellation came after another group of job aspirants protested in Patna last month, alleging irregularities in the examination.

(With inputs from PTI)