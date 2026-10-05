RJD announces Bihar-wide protests over SIR, seeks CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation

PATNA: Opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Monday announced state-wide protests over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar and demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, alleging that he played a partisan role in the exercise.

Announcing the party’s decision, RJD national working president Tejashwi Yadav said the protests would be held on October 7 and 8. Protests will be organised at all block headquarters on October 7, followed by demonstrations at district headquarters on October 8. A protest march will also be taken out in Patna on October 8.

Tejashwi said leaders of the INDIA bloc were expected to participate in the ‘Aakrosh March’ in Patna. The leaders will march on foot to Lok Bhavan, where a memorandum will be submitted to the Governor, demanding the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar over his alleged partisan role in the SIR exercise.