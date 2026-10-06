Congress repeatedly tried to launch Rahul Gandhi but failed: Samrat Choudhary

PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Tuesday alleged that the Congress had repeatedly tried to “launch” Rahul Gandhi, but every attempt had failed.

Addressing a youth dialogue programme at Jamuhar in Rohtas district, Choudhary asserted that anti-incumbency did not work against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while an “anti-incumbency factory” worked against Congress leaders.

He also claimed that the NDA government had transformed Bihar, contrasting the state’s present condition with what he described as its “poor” law-and-order situation before 2005. “Areas such as Rohtas and Kaimur had once been badly affected by fear of dacoits, and people were afraid to travel between Kaimur and Ara,” he added.