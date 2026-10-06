Congress repeatedly tried to launch Rahul Gandhi but failed: Samrat Choudhary

PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Tuesday alleged that the Congress had repeatedly tried to “launch” Rahul Gandhi, but every attempt had failed.
Addressing a youth dialogue programme at Jamuhar in Rohtas district, Choudhary asserted that anti-incumbency did not work against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while an “anti-incumbency factory” worked against Congress leaders.
He also claimed that the NDA government had transformed Bihar, contrasting the state’s present condition with what he described as its “poor” law-and-order situation before 2005. “Areas such as Rohtas and Kaimur had once been badly affected by fear of dacoits, and people were afraid to travel between Kaimur and Ara,” he added.
Those committing crimes against women and girls would face action within 24 hours, the Chief Minister claimed, in an oblique reference to a series of incidents involving atrocities against women, particularly the sexual harassment of girls.
“Power is an opportunity to serve the people” for the NDA, while some people view it as a means to gain personal benefits, Choudhary said, attacking RJD chief Lalu Prasad without naming him.
During his visit, Choudhary inaugurated a nine-kilometre bypass in Beda, built at a cost of around Rs 122 crore. He also inaugurated or laid the foundation stones for 177 projects worth around Rs 550 crore.
He inspected pond restoration work under the Kayakalp scheme and inaugurated an astronomy laboratory at PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya in Karup.
The Chief Minister also interacted with “Seva Yatris” travelling by motorcycle from Badnagar in Gujarat to Varanasi and urged the youth to contribute to Bihar’s development and the strengthening of the country’s economy.