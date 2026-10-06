Cop suspended for showing pistol to Bihar flood victims

PATNA: A Bihar police officer has hit the headlines for brandishing his service pistol towards flood victims during relief material distribution, close on the heels of a cop opening fire with an AK-47 assault rifle on students during a protest march in Siwan in July.

The latest incident happened in Saran district when flood victims had assembled to collect flood relief material under Maker police station limits. The station house officer (SHO), Sangram Kumar Singh, pointed his service pistol towards flood victims following a commotion at the site.

“I had gone to collect flood relief material when a police officer pointed his pistol towards the flood victims and threatened to shoot,” said one Vikas Kumar. He referred to a video showing the police officer brandishing his service pistol towards flood victims, which went viral late on Sunday.

The 35-year-old youth from Maker police station limits in Saran district expressed his concern over the rude behaviour. “People are struggling for survival. They are fighting against all odds. But this police officer threatened to kill us,” Kumar added.

As the video went viral, senior police officers took cognisance of the matter and initiated disciplinary action. DIG, Saran, Nilesh Kumar said, “The SHO of the Maker police station has been suspended for negligence of duty.”