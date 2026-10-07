Patna Diary: Rohini returns to Lalu’s side after 11 months, but Tejashwi is absent from airport reunion

Convicted MLA continues to remain House member
Bihar Assembly Speaker Prem Kumar has come under fire from CPI-ML (Liberation) for adopting a lackadaisical attitude towards revoking the membership of BJP MLA Raju Singh even after being convicted in a celebratory firing case more than three months ago. Singh, MLA from Sahebganj in Muzaffarpur, was awarded four-year jail term by a Delhi court on July 4. However, he continues to remain a member of the House. On the other hand, CPI-ML (Liberation) general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya said the Speaker had revoked CPI-ML (Liberation) legislator Manoj Manzil’s membership immediately after his conviction in a murder case on February 12, 2024.
Emotional moment as Rohini hugs Lalu, Rabri
It was an emotional reunion for Lalu Prasad and family when their daughter Rohini Acharya -- who lives in Singapore with her husband and children – returned to India after nearly 11 months. Leaving behind the bitterness, Rohini met parents Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi warmly, who were present at the Patna airport with their eldest daughter, Misa Bharti, to receive her. While Rohini touched her father’s feet, she greeted Rabri Devi with a warm hug. However, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav was conspicuous by his absence. Some time back, Rohini had expressed her desire to distance herself from the family and politics. She has returned to Patna on her father’s request.
Acting DGP to hold office till further instructions
Preeta Verma will continue as acting Director General of Police (DGP) of Bihar, as the state government has extended her additional charge until further order. Verma, a 1991-batch IPS officer, is posted as DG, Home Guards and Fire Services. She was given additional charge of DGP after incumbent Vinay Kumar proceeded on a long leave on September 15. Kumar later took VRS and joined as state Chief Information Commissioner. The extension of Verma’s additional charge as police force’s top post shows that the government is in no hurry to appoint a full-fledged DGP.
Ramashankar
Our correspondent in Bihar
ramashankar@newindianexpress.com