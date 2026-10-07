Patna Diary: Rohini returns to Lalu’s side after 11 months, but Tejashwi is absent from airport reunion

Emotional moment as Rohini hugs Lalu, Rabri

It was an emotional reunion for Lalu Prasad and family when their daughter Rohini Acharya -- who lives in Singapore with her husband and children – returned to India after nearly 11 months. Leaving behind the bitterness, Rohini met parents Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi warmly, who were present at the Patna airport with their eldest daughter, Misa Bharti, to receive her. While Rohini touched her father’s feet, she greeted Rabri Devi with a warm hug. However, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav was conspicuous by his absence. Some time back, Rohini had expressed her desire to distance herself from the family and politics. She has returned to Patna on her father’s request.