Six arrested in Bihar for murder, attack on STF personnel; three injured in gunfight with police

Six people were arrested in two separate incidents in Bihar for their alleged involvement in a murder and an attack on Special Task Force (STF) personnel, officials said on Wednesday. Three of the accused were injured in an exchange of fire with police while allegedly attempting to flee.

In Sitamarhi district, three men, including a murder accused, were arrested in the Riga area on Tuesday night after they allegedly opened fire at police while trying to escape, prompting the personnel to retaliate, police said.

"Sunil Kushwaha, Mani Kumar and Indal Kumar were travelling on a motorcycle when police intercepted them near the Rewasi-Bhagwanpur border. They allegedly opened fire while attempting to flee, prompting police to retaliate.

"All three accused sustained bullet injuries in their legs and were immediately overpowered by the personnel of the Special Task Force (STF) and district police", it said.

They have been placed under arrest and admitted to a government hospital, police said, adding that three semi-automatic pistols and 800 live cartridges were seized from them.

In Vaishali, three persons, including a man carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 on his arrest, were arrested for attacking an STF team during a raid near Bhairavpur Chowk under the jurisdiction of Vidupur police station on Tuesday evening, police said.

The accused allegedly assaulted and injured four STF members -- Narendra Kumar, Mukesh Kumar, Laxmi Kumar and Amar Kumar.

Cases have been registered in both incidents, and further investigation was underway, police added.

(With Inputs From PTI)