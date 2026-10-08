Bihar INDIA bloc marches to Lok Bhavan, seeks CEC's resignation over SIR 'irregularities'

The opposition INDIA bloc in Bihar took to the streets on Thursday, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Led by RJD working president and Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav, leaders of the RJD, Congress, Left parties and other allies marched from Shaheed Smarak, near the Vidhan Sabha, towards Lok Bhavan to submit a memorandum to Governor Lt Gen (Retd) Syed Ata Hasnain.

The procession was stopped near the Election Commission office by barricades and a heavy police deployment. Yadav accused the ruling NDA of adopting a "dictatorial attitude" and alleged that the presence of armed police personnel reflected the government's attempt to suppress the opposition.

Yadav attempted to cross the barricades but was stopped by police. Several leaders and protesters were seen stumbling amid the commotion, while CPI(ML) leader and former MLA Ajit Kushwaha fainted and was taken away for medical assistance.

Patna Senior Superintendent of Police Kartikeya Sharma said Yadav and some other leaders were taken to Lok Bhavan to meet the governor, while some protesters were detained for allegedly creating a disturbance.