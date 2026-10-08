Bihar INDIA bloc marches to Lok Bhavan, seeks CEC's resignation over SIR 'irregularities'

The opposition INDIA bloc in Bihar took to the streets on Thursday, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
Led by RJD working president and Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav, leaders of the RJD, Congress, Left parties and other allies marched from Shaheed Smarak, near the Vidhan Sabha, towards Lok Bhavan to submit a memorandum to Governor Lt Gen (Retd) Syed Ata Hasnain.
The procession was stopped near the Election Commission office by barricades and a heavy police deployment. Yadav accused the ruling NDA of adopting a "dictatorial attitude" and alleged that the presence of armed police personnel reflected the government's attempt to suppress the opposition.
Yadav attempted to cross the barricades but was stopped by police. Several leaders and protesters were seen stumbling amid the commotion, while CPI(ML) leader and former MLA Ajit Kushwaha fainted and was taken away for medical assistance.
Patna Senior Superintendent of Police Kartikeya Sharma said Yadav and some other leaders were taken to Lok Bhavan to meet the governor, while some protesters were detained for allegedly creating a disturbance.
RJD MP Misa Bharti, who was part of the procession, accused the police of acting in a "high-handed manner" despite the protest being peaceful.
After meeting the governor, Yadav also referred to the recent police action against students and alleged that opposition leaders were now being targeted. Taking a swipe at the CEC, he recited a parody of a popular children's rhyme, accusing Kumar of trying to help the BJP gain an unfair electoral advantage.
Hundreds of INDIA bloc workers and leaders gathered outside Lok Bhavan while Yadav and a delegation met the governor. When Bihar BJP president Sanjay Saraogi arrived at the premises, protesters raised slogans against him.
RJD MLC Sunil Kumar Singh was stopped by police after attempting to climb onto the bonnet of Saraogi's vehicle.
State Congress president Rajesh Kumar Ram, who accompanied Yadav, arrived wearing handcuffs, saying they symbolised that "democracy is in chains".
Vikassheel Insan Party chief and former state minister Mukesh Sahni was also part of the delegation. He said the governor had assured them that their memorandum would be forwarded to the authorities concerned, while stressing that the opposition was prepared for a "long fight".
(With inputs from PTI)