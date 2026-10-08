Bihar targets making one crore families self-reliant through entrepreneurship: CM Samrat Choudhary

PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Thursday said the state government had set a target of helping one crore families become self-reliant through entrepreneurship, with a focus on turning the state’s youth into job creators rather than job seekers.
After launching the Bihar MSME Policy 2026 and transferring instalment amounts to more than 7,000 beneficiaries under the Mukhyamantri Udyami Yojana, Choudhary said the government was working to promote industry, employment and entrepreneurship in the state, with the broader objective of connecting one crore families with entrepreneurship.
He said the government aimed to create an environment in which the youth of Bihar could become job creators rather than job seekers.
The Chief Minister said 45,000 entrepreneurs were being developed under the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) scheme, for which the state government was spending Rs 3,500 crore.
Of the 45,000 beneficiaries, 14,000 would be from Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities, 10,000 from Extremely Backward Classes, 9,500 women, 9,000 youths and 2,500 from minority communities, he said.
Choudhary said that under the new policy, 25 to 40 per cent of government procurement would be made from products manufactured in the state.
Bihar has set a target of attracting Rs 5 lakh crore in industrial investment through the public-private partnership (PPP) mode and providing 20,000 MW of power to industries over the next five years, he said.
He also said the Centre had allocated Rs 10,000 crore for the MSME sector, of which Bihar was expected to receive at least one-tenth.
The Chief Minister also announced plans to construct ropeways at 20 important locations across the state over the next two years and connect all agricultural feeders to 100 per cent solar power within a year.
State Industries and Sports Minister Shreyasi Singh, Minority Welfare Minister Zama Khan and senior officials from several departments attended the programme.