CBI files closure report in Patna hostel death of 17-year-old NEET aspirant

PATNA: It came as a shock for family members of a 17-year-old NEET aspirant, who died after suspected sexual assault at her hostel in Patna, when CBI filed a closure report before the court of Special POCSO Judge Rajiv Ranjan Raman.

The investigating agency, in its report submitted to the court on Tuesday, stated that its investigation did not find sufficient evidence against any person to make them an accused in the case.

After the CBI filed the closure report, the court directed that a notice be issued to the informant, the girl’s father. The next hearing has been scheduled for October 13.

The minor student from Jehanabad was preparing for the NEET exam when she was found unconscious inside a locked room at Shambhu Girls’ Hostel in Patna on January 6.

She was admitted to a hospital after being found unconscious in her hostel room and died during treatment on January 11. Her father had alleged that there were injury marks on her body and suspected an attempt to rape her. The post-mortem exam report revealed physical injuries and sexual assault.