Tejashwi Yadav leads INDIA bloc ‘Aakrosh March’ against CEC Gyanesh Kumar over SIR

INDIA bloc leaders, led by RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, took out an ‘Aakrosh March’ on Thursday to protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The protesters marched from Shaheed Smarak in front of the state assembly towards Lok Bhavan but were stopped by police near the office of the chief electoral officer, officials said.

"As they attempted to breach security barricades, the police bundled them into a vehicle and took them to the Lok Bhavan," a senior officer said.

Former CPI (ML) Liberation MLA Ajit Kushwaha fainted during the demonstration.

The agitation, branded as 'Aakrosh March', is centred around the demand for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

"We are not allowed to meet the governor. They (NDA leaders) are destroying democracy," Tejashwi Yadav told reporters when he was being taken to a police vehicle.