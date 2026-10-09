Bihar CM’s bid to resolve JD(U) feud over MLC polls fails; RLM MLAs skip NDA meet

PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary’s initiative to resolve the political feud between two senior JD(U) leaders, Anant Singh and Neeraj Kumar, ahead of the upcoming MLC polls failed to yield a positive result.

Meanwhile, three MLAs of the Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM), led by former Union minister Upendra Kushwaha, were conspicuous by their absence at the NDA meeting held at the chief minister’s residence on Friday.

Choudhary later warned of stern action against those opposing NDA candidates in the elections to eight Graduates’ and Teachers’ constituencies of the Bihar Legislative Council. “Stern action will be taken against those working against the candidates of the alliance,” he said at the crucial meeting held ahead of the polls.

While Neeraj is seeking a fourth term from the Patna Graduates’ constituency, JD(U) MLA from Mokama Anant Singh, who is considered close to former JD(U) national president and Union minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh, is supporting Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) candidate Anuj Singh.

Anant Singh has been campaigning continuously for Anuj and targeting his long-time political rival Neeraj Kumar, even after reportedly promising Lalan Singh that he would not publicly attack the JD(U) candidate.

Speaking to the media before the meeting, Anant said it had not been convened to discuss the elections but to address other party-related matters. “The agenda of the meeting has not been disclosed,” he said.

Asked whether he would reconsider his support for the Jan Suraaj candidate, the JD(U) MLA said his position remained unchanged and that he would continue to support Anuj Singh.