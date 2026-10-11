Nepal landslide triggers surge in Budhi Gandak, Bihar says no immediate threat

According to the minister, the landslide has increased the amount of silt in the river, affecting its flow. Meanwhile, the water levels of several rivers in Bihar, including the Budhi Gandak, are already above the warning mark, making it necessary to closely monitor their levels.

Water Resources Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary said the flooding triggered by the landslide in Nepal does not pose an immediate threat to Bihar.

Explaining the reasons, he said the landslide had increased the silt content in the water, affecting the river’s flow. The site of the landslide is around 200 km from the Valmikinagar barrage in Bihar, he added.

However, the extent of the flood impact can be assessed only by monitoring the river’s flow and water levels, the minister said.

The Centre has issued an advisory for Bihar, while the state’s Water Resources Department has directed officials to ensure the safety of embankments and maintain round-the-clock surveillance.

According to a special advisory issued by the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti, a sudden flood occurred in the upper reaches of the Narayani, or Gandak, river in Nepal. Consequently, the water level at the Arughat gauge station on the Budhi Gandak rose rapidly and crossed the danger mark.

In view of the situation, officials along the India-Nepal border and in the downstream areas of Bihar have been asked to remain vigilant.