‘ECI appears to be aiding ruling dispensation’: Prashant Kishor warns protests will continue

Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor on Wednesday questioned the neutrality of the Election Commission of India (ECI), alleging that its functioning often appeared to favour the ruling dispensation. He warned that public protests over the electoral process would continue until credible and transparent reforms were introduced, reported ANI.
Speaking to reporters in Supaul while campaigning for the Kosi Graduate MLC constituency, Kishor commented on the ongoing protests over allegations of “vote theft”. He said public mistrust was not confined to any one political formation but stemmed from the way voter lists were prepared, observers appointed and the Model Code of Conduct enforced over the past decade, ANI reported.
"This graduate constituency election is not to form a government or to pull one down. It is an opportunity to make the existing government accountable, a government that forgot the demands of teachers after winning, overlooked the plight of flood victims, and failed to control crime and corruption," Kishor told reporters, according to ANI.
Outlining his poll promises, Kishor guaranteed that all categories of teachers in Bihar would receive salaries under the Seventh Pay Commission scale before the next Lok Sabha elections, ANI reported.
"We have given a guarantee that all teachers—whether school teachers, niyojit, madrasa, or Sanskrit teachers—will get the Seventh Pay Commission scale before the Lok Sabha elections. If Jan Suraaj fails to secure this from the current administration, I will not come asking for votes in the Lok Sabha polls," Kishor said.
He also promised to facilitate private-sector employment for 10,000 qualified local youths on merit if the Jan Suraaj candidate was elected.
Targeting the Election Commission amid demonstrations over allegations of “vote theft”, Kishor alleged that a large section of the public had lost confidence in the poll body's neutrality.
"A large section of society is discontented with the Election Commission's functioning over the past decade. From the way voter rolls are prepared and names are removed under SIR to how observers are appointed and the Model Code of Conduct is enforced, it often appears the commission is aiding the ruling dispensation. Until transparent and credible reforms are introduced, such public protests will continue," he alleged.
Kishor also criticised senior political leaders in Bihar, including former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi and leaders of the Janata Dal (United), claiming that several veteran politicians had become “politically irrelevant”, the report added.
He challenged JD(U) leaders who have claimed the backing of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, questioning whether they had his active support.
"These leaders are merely encashing the name of an ailing Nitish Kumar for their own political survival. If Nitish Kumar genuinely supports them, let him release a one-minute video appeal to the media endorsing their candidate, and I will withdraw our candidate in his honour," Kishor said, pointing to the conspicuous absence of Nitish Kumar's photographs from campaign posters, according to ANI.
Kishor also expressed grief over the recent boat tragedy in Raghopur that claimed several lives. He offered condolences to the bereaved families and said he would visit the affected area after returning to Patna.