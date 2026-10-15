‘ECI appears to be aiding ruling dispensation’: Prashant Kishor warns protests will continue

Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor on Wednesday questioned the neutrality of the Election Commission of India (ECI), alleging that its functioning often appeared to favour the ruling dispensation. He warned that public protests over the electoral process would continue until credible and transparent reforms were introduced, reported ANI.

Speaking to reporters in Supaul while campaigning for the Kosi Graduate MLC constituency, Kishor commented on the ongoing protests over allegations of “vote theft”. He said public mistrust was not confined to any one political formation but stemmed from the way voter lists were prepared, observers appointed and the Model Code of Conduct enforced over the past decade, ANI reported.

"This graduate constituency election is not to form a government or to pull one down. It is an opportunity to make the existing government accountable, a government that forgot the demands of teachers after winning, overlooked the plight of flood victims, and failed to control crime and corruption," Kishor told reporters, according to ANI.

Outlining his poll promises, Kishor guaranteed that all categories of teachers in Bihar would receive salaries under the Seventh Pay Commission scale before the next Lok Sabha elections, ANI reported.

"We have given a guarantee that all teachers—whether school teachers, niyojit, madrasa, or Sanskrit teachers—will get the Seventh Pay Commission scale before the Lok Sabha elections. If Jan Suraaj fails to secure this from the current administration, I will not come asking for votes in the Lok Sabha polls," Kishor said.