Bihar CM Choudhary to present state’s case to Centre on Ganga treaty

PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and his deputy Vijay Kumar Chaudhary will present the state’s concerns over flooding and Ganga water sharing at the 19th meeting of the Ganga Flood Control Commission (GFCC) in New Delhi on October 27. Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil will chair the meeting.

The meeting assumes significance as India and Bangladesh may reach a new agreement on sharing Ganga waters in December. Bihar has been demanding that its interests be considered in discussions on the Farakka Barrage and river water management.

The meeting will discuss a risk-based national master plan for flood control, river water management and the use of artificial intelligence in preparing detailed project reports. A nationwide dashboard for flood monitoring and management will also be considered.

Other agenda items include reviewing previous flood-control measures, framing standard operating procedures and guidelines for flood management, and developing guidelines for waterways and railway and road infrastructure.

The 30-year India-Bangladesh Farakka Treaty will expire on December 12. Former chief minister Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) opposes its renewal in its present form, claiming that the Farakka Barrage causes heavy silt accumulation, worsens floods and diverts an unfair share of water from Bihar.