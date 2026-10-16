Bihar excise constable killed by colleague’s bullet during liquor smuggler chase, team accused of cover-up

PATNA: An excise constable was accidentally killed by a bullet fired by a fellow Home Guard jawan during a chase involving suspected liquor smugglers in Bihar’s Nalanda district, a detailed investigation by the state police has revealed, debunking the team’s initial claim that smugglers had opened fire on the police team.

The team allegedly fabricated the account of an attack to conceal the circumstances of the shooting, which claimed the life of state excise department constable Ajit. Excise Superintendent Sanjay Kumar Choudhary said on Friday that neither senior district officials nor the local police station had been informed about the raid.

A woman sub-inspector, Pushpa Kumari, who was leading the team, and three other police personnel have been detained for interrogation. An FIR is being registered against the Home Guard personnel who fired the shot and other members of the team, officials said.

According to the preliminary investigation, the team was pursuing a speeding vehicle suspected of carrying illicit liquor when a Home Guard personnel fired from his .303 rifle in an attempt to stop it. The bullet missed the suspected smugglers’ vehicle and struck another excise department vehicle travelling ahead, killing constable Ajit on the spot.

The team comprised two constables from the Excise Intelligence Bureau (EIB) at Patna headquarters, a woman sub-inspector posted in Nalanda, three local Home Guard personnel and two personnel from outside the district. They were travelling in two vehicles. The operation was allegedly conducted without an authorised officer, officials said.