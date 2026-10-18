Bihar panchayat imposes Rs 25,000 social fine for drug use and sale, urges families not to seek bail

PATNA: A panchayat in Bihar’s Madhepura district has decided to impose a social fine of Rs 25,000 on anyone caught consuming or selling intoxicating substances as part of a campaign to make the village intoxicant-free.

Residents of Sahugarh panchayat also resolved not to help secure bail for family members arrested in drug-related cases, instead pledging to cooperate with the police in investigations.

The decisions were taken at a meeting on October 17, chaired by panchayat head Mukesh Kumar and attended by elected representatives, former panchayat heads and local residents.

The meeting comes amid concerns that the Kosi region, of which Madhepura is a part, is increasingly turning into a hub for intoxicants. Residents said collective action was needed to tackle substance abuse and the illegal trade, arguing that discussions alone would not be enough.

As part of the resolution, villagers agreed that anyone violating the pledge would face a social penalty of Rs 25,000 and be reported to the administration for action in accordance with the law.

BJP Madhepura district president Deepak Kumar, who attended the meeting, said residents had unanimously resolved to prevent the consumption and sale of all kinds of intoxicating substances in the panchayat.

The participants also signed a written pledge committing themselves to the initiative. Mukesh Kumar said keeping the panchayat free of intoxicants was a collective responsibility and that every resident would have a role in the campaign.

The meeting account did not clarify the legal basis or enforceability of the proposed social fine or the resolution discouraging families from arranging bail. Decisions on bail and criminal proceedings remain subject to applicable law and judicial process, a senior government official said.

Meanwhile, DIG of the Kosi range Kumar Ashish has launched a campaign against drugs in the region under his jurisdiction.