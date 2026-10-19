Special police team arrested main accused of retired Commissioner murder at Kolkata airport

PATNA: A joint team of Bihar Special Task Force (STF) and Bhojpur police on Monday arrested Chandan Singh, the main accused in the murder of a retired assistant customs commissioner, Ram Kumar Singh, from Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International airport at Dum Dum in West Bengal.

Singh was taken into custody when he was trying to flee to Nepal in an apparent bid to hoodwink the police in the sensational murder case. Sources said that the STF and Bhojpur police team nabbed him from the airport premises. He was evading arrest ever since the incident took place on Thursday (October 15).

"Chandan has been arrested and is being taken to Ara on transit remand," Bhojpur SP Awadhesh Dixit told the media. He said another suspect in the case Manoj Singh alias Vicky had already been arrested. "Police will interrogate Chandan after his arrival to Ara," he added.

Chandan has earlier been accused of land grab. Police suspect the former customs assistant commissioner’s murder linked to land dispute. The deceased’s family had alleged that the victim was threatened with dire consequences by Chandan and his associates over a plot of land in a prime location.

Manoj Singh, an Ara-based YouTuber, has allegedly amassed huge wealth through unlawful means in the last three-four years.