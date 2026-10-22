Acid test for Bihar CM Samrat in MLC polls

PATNA: Campaigning for the October 23 MLC elections in eight Graduates’ and Teachers’ constituencies in Bihar ended on Wednesday evening, with the NDA facing stiff challenges, particularly Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, who is preparing for his second electoral test since taking office.

Preparations for polling in all four Graduates’ and four Teachers’ constituencies have been completed, with polling personnel and security forces dispatched to booths. Tight security arrangements have been put in place to ensure free and peaceful polling.

The constituencies going to the polls are Patna Graduates, Patna Teachers, Tirhut Graduates, Tirhut Teachers, Saran Graduates, Saran Teachers, Darbhanga Graduates and Darbhanga Teachers. The election is being viewed as Choudhary’s second test after the Bankipur Assembly by-election, in which the BJP, a key NDA ally, lost its traditional seat to the Jan Suraaj Party. The victory marked the party’s electoral breakthrough after its humiliating defeat in the state polls.

Choudhary faces two major challenges: maintaining coordination among NDA constituents at the grassroots level and ensuring victory for all alliance candidates. Differences within the Janata Dal (United) have complicated his task.

The NDA is facing trouble in both the Saran Teachers’ and Patna Graduates’ constituencies. In Saran, Ram Pukar Sinha, a leader of Upendra Kushwaha-led Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM), is contesting as an Independent against the NDA’s official candidate, Pushkar Anand.