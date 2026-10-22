PM may launch projects during Bihar visit on Nov 20

PATNA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit Bihar on November 20 for the launch of development projects in Banka and Bhagalpur districts aimed at strengthening power generation and improving higher education and basic infrastructure in rural areas.

The Prime Minister is likely to visit the Pirpainti thermal power project, being set up by Adani Power, which has received the letter of award (LoA) to set up a 2,400-MW greenfield thermal power plant with an investment of $3 billion at Pirpainti in Bhagalpur district.

Adani Power has received the LoA for 25-year long-term procurement of electricity from Bihar State Power Generation Company Ltd, which it will supply from the 2,400-MW (800 MW X 3) greenfield ultra super critical plant.

However, no official programme for has been announced from the Prime Minister’s office in this regard so far. The PM may also lay foundation of a proposed Central university near the historic Vikramshila site at Kahalgaon in Bhagalpur district. He may also lay foundation stone of the proposed Ajgaivinath Greenfield Airport in the Sultanganj area in Bhagalpur.