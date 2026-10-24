Man 'sacrifices' 18-month-old brother, leaves severed head at Bihar temple

PATNA: A 22-year-old man allegedly killed his one-and-a-half-year-old younger brother and left his severed head at a Durga temple in Bihar’s Patna district, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place in Jeetan Chhapra village under Ranitalab police station limits in Paliganj subdivision. The child's head and torso were found separately on the temple premises, following which locals alerted the police.

The accused, identified as Ajit Kumar alias Bala, allegedly took the child from their home and carried him to the temple, located around 200 metres away, where he allegedly severed the child's head, police said.

Police said that Ajit had allegedly been addicted to drugs for several months. However, the motive behind the killing has not yet been established. The child's parents reached the temple after being informed about the incident and found their son's severed head there, police said.

Ajit has been arrested and the weapon allegedly used in the crime has been recovered, police said. A team from the Patna Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) was also called to examine the crime scene.