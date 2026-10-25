JD(U) will struggle to win 10-12 seats in future polls: MLA Anant Singh

PATNA: Expelled Janata Dal (United) leader and Mokama MLA Anant Kumar Singh on Sunday claimed JD(U) would struggle to win even 10-12 seats in future elections and announced plans to float his own political outfit.

Singh made the remarks a day after JD(U) expelled him for six years over alleged anti-party activities. Reacting to his expulsion from JD(U), Singh said that he had no regrets over the action. "I was, in fact, waiting for disciplinary action from party," he told the media.

The action against Singh followed his repeated public attacks on party colleague and MLC Neeraj Kumar during the recent Bihar legislative council elections. Instead of supporting Neeraj, contesting election from the Patna Graduates constituency in the election, Singh supported Jan Suraaj Party (JSP)-backed candidate Anuj Singh.

Before Anant Singh’s expulsion from the party, union minister and former JD (U) president Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh had held deliberations with former chief minister and party chief Nitish Kumar. He rushed to Patna from New Delhi after being informed about party’s decision.

"I will simply build my own party. I have no regrets. Whatever action has been taken is fine. I have no issues with it," Anant Singh told the media in Patna on Sunday.