JD(U) will struggle to win 10-12 seats in future polls: MLA Anant Singh

PATNA: Expelled Janata Dal (United) leader and Mokama MLA Anant Kumar Singh on Sunday claimed JD(U) would struggle to win even 10-12 seats in future elections and announced plans to float his own political outfit.
Singh made the remarks a day after JD(U) expelled him for six years over alleged anti-party activities. Reacting to his expulsion from JD(U), Singh said that he had no regrets over the action. "I was, in fact, waiting for disciplinary action from party," he told the media.
The action against Singh followed his repeated public attacks on party colleague and MLC Neeraj Kumar during the recent Bihar legislative council elections. Instead of supporting Neeraj, contesting election from the Patna Graduates constituency in the election, Singh supported Jan Suraaj Party (JSP)-backed candidate Anuj Singh.
Before Anant Singh’s expulsion from the party, union minister and former JD (U) president Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh had held deliberations with former chief minister and party chief Nitish Kumar. He rushed to Patna from New Delhi after being informed about party’s decision.
"I will simply build my own party. I have no regrets. Whatever action has been taken is fine. I have no issues with it," Anant Singh told the media in Patna on Sunday.
Questioning the Contribution of JD(U)’s current leadership, Singh claimed the party’s political standing was closely linked to Nitish Kumar. "The party belongs to Nitish Kumar. Now that Nitish Kumar is no longer there (in an active role), what is left of the party? Who among those in the leadership- the ones who expelled me- has actually contributed anything?" he added.
He further stated, "JD(U) is now finished. Once they hold elections, everything will become clear."
Despite his criticism of the party leadership, Singh said his personal ties with Nitish Kumar remained cordial and that he planned to visit the former chief minister in the near future.
JD(U) also expelled Anant Singh’s wife and former MLA Neelam Devi, for six years with immediate effect in view of her anti-party activities.
According to an order issued by Bihar JD(U) president Umesh Singh Kushwaha, Singh was accused of disregarding party directives, using "inappropriate and derogatory language" against the leadership and campaigning for a rival party’s candidate in the recently concluded legislative council elections.
The party also recommended to the Bihar assembly Speaker Prem Kumar that Singh’s membership be cancelled under the 10th schedule of the Constitution.
Meanwhile, a meeting is being held at the residence of Nitish Kumar. Union minister and JD(U) MP from Munger Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan is also present at the meeting, which will deliberate upon impact of Singh’s expulsion from the party.