Bihar tender scam: ED summons seven IAS officers, including senior bureaucrats

PATNA: Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned seven IAS officers in connection with the multi-crore tender scam in Bihar. The seven officers include one Additional Chief Secretary-rank officer, two Principal Secretary-rank officers and three Secretary-rank officers. One of the officers has retired. However, detailed account of the seventh officer and his rank have not been specified.
The investigating agency is examining alleged links of the seven IAS officers with arrested high-profile contractor Rishu Ranjan Sinha alias Rishu Shree, who used to manage government tenders for several private agencies. Rishru Shree was arrested by Special Vigilance Unit (SVU) of Bihar Police on May 27 this year.
According to sources, call detail record of Rishu Shree's mobile phone allegedly revealed conversations and chats involving these officials. "The matter is pending with Enforcement Directorate. We are not authorised to share details of the action with media," an official of Bihar Police’s Special Vigilance Unit (SVU) said.
The development follows observations made by the Patna High Court during a hearing on October 15 in a case related to Rishu Shree, who is languishing in jail in the tender scam related case.
While hearing Rishu Shree's petition, the court observed that in the alleged money-laundering case, he appeared to be more of a pawn than the main conspirator. The court also questioned whether those who played a key role in the alleged scam were operating from behind the scenes.
The court raised questions about the action taken by investigating agencies and expressed apprehension that some officials might have been ‘protected’ while others were being targeted. The ED's summons to the seven IAS officers came after these observations, although the agency's investigation and the court proceedings are separate processes.
The case is linked to Reliablе Infra Services Pvt Ltd, a company owned by contractor Rishu Ranjan Sinha alias Rishu Shree. The company has been accused of irregularities in the government tenders worth several crores of rupees and of money laundering.
The allegations include the leakage of confidential technical information related to government tenders before the bidding process. The information was allegedly used to secure contracts.
It is also alleged that government contracts were awarded to Rishu Shree's company or to contractors favoured by him, with tender conditions allegedly tailored to suit them.
The probe agency is also examining allegations that senior officials may have been offered bribes or other financial inducements. The ED is collecting evidence regarding their alleged contacts and possible financial transactions. The case involving Rishu Shree first came to light in 2023, following an FIR registered at Rupaspur police station in Patna. The Special Vigilance Unit (SVU) and the ED subsequently started investigations.
During the probe, investigating agencies examined the contractor's diaries and digital devices, which allegedly yielded details relevant to the case. The agencies subsequently began examining the role of other people allegedly linked to the network.
The state government has suspended two IAS officers in connection with the case. The SVU also arrested three other officials, who were subsequently sent to jail. In June 2026, the SVU filed a chargesheet in court, naming seven people, including Rishu Shree, as accused.
The ED's ongoing probe is focusing on the alleged links between government officials and the contractor, possible financial transactions and the role allegedly played by the officials in the tender process.
The ED's action is aimed at determining who, if anyone, was involved in alleged irregularities in the government tendering process and whether any financial transactions took place between the officials and the contractor.