Bihar tender scam: ED summons seven IAS officers, including senior bureaucrats

PATNA: Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned seven IAS officers in connection with the multi-crore tender scam in Bihar. The seven officers include one Additional Chief Secretary-rank officer, two Principal Secretary-rank officers and three Secretary-rank officers. One of the officers has retired. However, detailed account of the seventh officer and his rank have not been specified.

The investigating agency is examining alleged links of the seven IAS officers with arrested high-profile contractor Rishu Ranjan Sinha alias Rishu Shree, who used to manage government tenders for several private agencies. Rishru Shree was arrested by Special Vigilance Unit (SVU) of Bihar Police on May 27 this year.

According to sources, call detail record of Rishu Shree's mobile phone allegedly revealed conversations and chats involving these officials. "The matter is pending with Enforcement Directorate. We are not authorised to share details of the action with media," an official of Bihar Police’s Special Vigilance Unit (SVU) said.

The development follows observations made by the Patna High Court during a hearing on October 15 in a case related to Rishu Shree, who is languishing in jail in the tender scam related case.

While hearing Rishu Shree's petition, the court observed that in the alleged money-laundering case, he appeared to be more of a pawn than the main conspirator. The court also questioned whether those who played a key role in the alleged scam were operating from behind the scenes.