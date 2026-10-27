Bihar woman constable gets five years in jail in Rs 7 crore salary scam

PATNA: A special vigilance court in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur on Monday sentenced a woman constable of the Bihar Police to five years’ imprisonment and imposed penalties totalling Rs 16.25 lakh in a 16-year-old case involving alleged irregularities in salary and Assured Career Progression (ACP) payments.

The accused, Baby Kumari, was charged with involvement in irregularities amounting to Rs 7 crore in salary and ACP payments during her posting in Muzaffarpur. On October 5, Special Vigilance Judge Suman Kumar Diwakar found her guilty in the case.

She was subsequently remanded to judicial custody at Shaheed Khudiram Bose Central Jail in Muzaffarpur.

Baby Kumari was accused of involvement in irregularities in the payment of ACP benefits and arrears to police personnel in Muzaffarpur district. She is reportedly a resident of Raghuvar Nagar in Begusarai district. She and Sushil Kumar Choudhary, the then accountant at the office of the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Muzaffarpur, allegedly committed the offences between 2006 and 2010.

A case was registered at Muzaffarpur Town police station by the then Deputy Superintendent of Police (Headquarters) after a preliminary investigation found the allegations to be substantiated. The investigating officer filed the chargesheet on September 21, 2012.