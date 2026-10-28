Bihar approves Rs 10.38 crore for flood zone study, dam safety assessment

PATNA: The Bihar government on Wednesday approved a proposal to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the National Institute of Hydrology, Roorkee, to conduct a flood plain zone delineation study at an estimated cost of Rs 1.99 crore.

The study will identify and map flood-prone areas along the Kosi, Gandak and Sone rivers, major tributaries of the Ganga, to support the sustainable development of flood-affected areas and minimise loss of life and property.

Cabinet Secretariat Department Additional Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar Chaudhary said the study would help ensure balanced development in line with changing environmental and socio-economic conditions. He said the proposal served the public interest.

The state cabinet also approved a scheme to assess the safety and condition of 24 dams under the Dam Safety Act, 2021. The scheme, estimated to cost Rs 8.39 crore, is targeted for completion within eight months.

The assessment will include the preparation of Emergency Action Plans and operation and maintenance manuals to prevent dam-related disasters and improve responses to such incidents.

Given the high silt load in Bihar’s rivers and recurring monsoon floods, the scheme will include hydrographic and sedimentation surveys of reservoirs to assess storage capacity and silt accumulation. It will also evaluate spillway discharge capacity and dam safety based on the revised design flood.

The decisions come after floods affected 15 districts in Bihar following heavy rainfall in neighbouring Nepal. More than 50 lakh people were affected, with floodwaters entering homes and damaging standing crops.

The state government has also approached the Centre for funds to remove sand and silt from farmland and fisheries affected by the recent floods.