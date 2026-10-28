Bihar MLC polls: RJD wrests Patna Teachers’ seat from BJP veteran, Prashant Kishor’s party debuts

PATNA: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Dr Sanjeev Kumar Singh defeated Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) veteran Nawal Kishore Yadav in the Patna Teachers’ constituency in the Bihar Legislative Council elections, ending Yadav’s three-decade-long hold on the seat.
Yadav had been winning the constituency for the past three decades as a BJP nominee.
After his victory, Singh alleged that the counting process was marred by uproar and scuffles at the counting hall.
“The government was desperate, and there was considerable commotion during counting. There were scuffles and fights inside the counting hall,” Singh said after his victory.
Claiming that the BJP had held the seat for several years, Singh alleged that his opponents were apprehensive of his challenge and had arrived with five vehicles carrying bouncers on polling day.
Singh said he would fulfil the promises made to teachers and work to safeguard their interests.
The Jan Suraaj Party opened its account in the Bihar Legislative Council elections, with its candidate Suresh Prasad Rai defeating sitting Congress MLC Madan Mohan Jha by 324 votes in the Darbhanga Teachers seat,
Jan Suraaj had fielded candidates in all eight constituencies, making the contests more competitive.
The result of the Patna Graduates’ constituency was yet to be officially declared at the time of the update. JD(U)-backed candidate Neeraj Kumar had claimed victory and was seeking to retain his seat amid a challenge from party colleague and MLA Anant Singh.
Defying the party leadership, Anant Singh had openly supported Jan Suraaj Party candidate Anuj Singh. Anant Singh and his wife, former MLA Neelam Devi, were subsequently expelled from the JD(U) for six years.
Neeraj Kumar credited the hard work of party workers, the blessings of former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and the efforts of Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and Nishant Kumar for overcoming the challenges in the election.
Taking a dig at Anant Singh, Neeraj reportedly told journalists, “Where is Gunjan? Take the sweets away!”
The counting of second-preference votes was still underway, and the formal declaration of the result was awaited.
Following Neeraj Kumar’s victory claim, Anant Singh said he would not congratulate him. Singh acknowledged the defeat of Jan Suraaj candidate Anuj Singh and said the electorate was supreme.
“The people are the real masters, like God. Whoever they choose wins, and whoever they do not choose loses,” he said.
Asked about his expulsion from the JD(U) and his relationship with the party leadership, Anant Singh said the party was paramount and that every decision rested with it.
“I have not made any contribution that would entitle me to stake a claim over the party,” he said.
Results had been declared for four of the eight seats, including the Patna Teachers’ constituency, while counting was underway in the remaining four graduate constituencies.
In the Tirhut Teachers’ constituency, BJP candidate Narendra Prasad Singh emerged victorious. In the Saran Teachers’ constituency, Independent candidate Rahul Raj, a BJP rebel, won with 4,827 votes, defeating his nearest rival by 1,815 votes.