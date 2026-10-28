Bihar MLC polls: RJD wrests Patna Teachers’ seat from BJP veteran, Prashant Kishor’s party debuts

PATNA: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Dr Sanjeev Kumar Singh defeated Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) veteran Nawal Kishore Yadav in the Patna Teachers’ constituency in the Bihar Legislative Council elections, ending Yadav’s three-decade-long hold on the seat.

Yadav had been winning the constituency for the past three decades as a BJP nominee.

After his victory, Singh alleged that the counting process was marred by uproar and scuffles at the counting hall.

“The government was desperate, and there was considerable commotion during counting. There were scuffles and fights inside the counting hall,” Singh said after his victory.

Claiming that the BJP had held the seat for several years, Singh alleged that his opponents were apprehensive of his challenge and had arrived with five vehicles carrying bouncers on polling day.

Singh said he would fulfil the promises made to teachers and work to safeguard their interests.

The Jan Suraaj Party opened its account in the Bihar Legislative Council elections, with its candidate Suresh Prasad Rai defeating sitting Congress MLC Madan Mohan Jha by 324 votes in the Darbhanga Teachers seat,

Jan Suraaj had fielded candidates in all eight constituencies, making the contests more competitive.