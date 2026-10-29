JD(U)'s Sanjay Jha says Congress trying to create anarchy after being rejected by voters

JD(U) national working president Sanjay Jha on Friday said the Congress is trying to create anarchy in the country after being repeatedly rejected by voters.

Speaking to reporters in Patna, Jha noted the Congress's performance in the MLC elections to assert his point.

"The MLC elections indicate that whatever be the mode of election, ballot paper or EVM, a party can win only if it gets votes," Jha told reporters here, referring to the Congress's longstanding demand for elections to be conducted using ballot papers instead of electronic voting machines.

Reacting to the INDIA bloc's call for a 'Chalo Delhi' march on Sunday, Jha said the message from voters to the Congress was to "leave Patna", as the party drew a blank in the Bihar MLC elections.

"Since they cannot win people’s mandate, they are trying to create anarchy and spread misinformation to somehow grab power. One can see that the condition in France has vitiated; Congress wants the same here. Certainly, that is not happening here in India," he said.