JD(U)'s Sanjay Jha says Congress trying to create anarchy after being rejected by voters

JD(U) national working president Sanjay Jha on Friday said the Congress is trying to create anarchy in the country after being repeatedly rejected by voters.
Speaking to reporters in Patna, Jha noted the Congress's performance in the MLC elections to assert his point.
"The MLC elections indicate that whatever be the mode of election, ballot paper or EVM, a party can win only if it gets votes," Jha told reporters here, referring to the Congress's longstanding demand for elections to be conducted using ballot papers instead of electronic voting machines.
Reacting to the INDIA bloc's call for a 'Chalo Delhi' march on Sunday, Jha said the message from voters to the Congress was to "leave Patna", as the party drew a blank in the Bihar MLC elections.
"Since they cannot win people’s mandate, they are trying to create anarchy and spread misinformation to somehow grab power. One can see that the condition in France has vitiated; Congress wants the same here. Certainly, that is not happening here in India," he said.
Jha also criticised the Congress over party president Mallikarjun Kharge's recent remarks targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the language used by its leaders was a matter of concern for the country.
Kharge recently triggered a controversy when he said, "Modi ka baap bhi jayega", responding to an audience member's remark that "the PM will not go anywhere" during an event in Patna.
The JD(U) leader also expressed happiness over party candidate Neeraj Kumar's victory in the Patna Graduates' constituency.
"This was a closely watched seat, and Neeraj Kumar has won by a significant margin. This victory is, in fact, an endorsement of the work done by our leader Nitish Kumar during his rule and the continuation of the same work by incumbent CM Samrat Choudhary," Jha said.
He described the expulsion of Mokama MLA Anant Singh from the JD(U) for six years as a party decision, saying the organisation functioned on the principle of discipline.
(With inputs from PTI)