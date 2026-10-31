Union Minister Chirag Paswan accuses Opposition of trying to destabilise India for political gains

PATNA: Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan on Saturday accused the Opposition of attempting to create unrest and instability in the country to serve its narrow political interests.

Speaking to media persons in Bhagalpur, Paswan urged people to remain vigilant against forces seeking to destabilise democracy. He alleged that the Congress and other Opposition parties were repeatedly comparing India's situation with developments in Bangladesh and wanted similar unrest in the country.

Referring to the political upheavals in Nepal and Bangladesh, the Union minister said that attempts to destabilise a stable and developing India were shameful.

“Some elements are using democratic protests to advance foreign agendas, which is a matter of concern,” he added.

On the Opposition's reported move to bring an impeachment motion against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, Paswan said, “Go ahead, who is stopping you?” He accused the Opposition of disrupting Parliament and wasting valuable time by boycotting the entire Monsoon Session.

He also took a dig at the Congress for organising a 'mock Parliament' at party president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence.

Taking aim at the Opposition's allegations over EVMs and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Paswan said parties blamed electoral processes after electoral defeats instead of introspecting.

Referring to the recent legislative council elections held through ballot papers, he questioned the Congress's performance and asked when the party had last had a chief minister in Bihar, adding that EVMs and SIR did not exist then.

He said voters in several major states had rejected the Opposition over the past three to four decades, but its leaders had failed to introspect. “They should introspect and take corrective measures,” he said in response to a media query.

Reaffirming his commitment to Bihar's development, Paswan said he would work with renewed determination to realise his vision of ‘Bihar First, Bihari First’. He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for praising his leadership and acknowledging his work as a Union minister on his birthday.

“‘Bihar First, Bihari First’ has always been my priority, and I will work with renewed determination towards achieving the twin goals of a developed Bihar and a developed India,” he told the media.