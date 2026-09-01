Union minister Chirag Paswan receives death threat in anonymous letter

PATNA: Union minister Chirag Paswan has received a death threat through an anonymous letter, stating that he would be killed by "hardcore terrorists".

Paswan, the chief of the LJP (RV), has Z-Plus security.

The matter has been conveyed to the Union Home Ministry, and Union Minister Amit Shah has been informed. It has also been brought to the attention of the CRPF and the Bihar government.

A letter to the Home Ministry from Paswan's secretary read: "An unsigned communication containing two mobile numbers was received in the Ministry today. Upon opening the same, it was found to contain a direct threat to the life of the Union Minister of Food Processing Industries". "You will be killed shortly by hardcore terrorists," the letter read.

“The contents of the communication, particularly the direct nature of the threat and the reference to "hardcore terrorists-, are a matter of grave concern and give rise to serious apprehensions regarding the safety and security of the minister,” read the letter from Paswan's secretary.

It added that the matter be taken up urgently for investigation and the question of the minister's security be looked into and scaled up if need be.