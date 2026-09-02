Bihar govt issues advisory against consuming unknown fish entering state with Nepal floodwaters

Following reports of illness, the Bihar government has issued an advisory, asking people not to consume unknown fish varieties entering the state with floodwaters from Nepal.

The advisory was issued on Tuesday by the Department of Dairy, Animal and Fisheries Resources.

Reports have been received about unfamiliar fish species being found in certain areas of Bihar along with floodwaters flowing in from Nepal. The consumption of such fish has allegedly caused illness among some people, the advisory stated.

Fish washed out of ponds, rivers, lakes and reservoirs during floods can spread over large areas and may come into prolonged contact with open drains, dead animals and decaying matter, increasing the risk of contamination by bacteria, viruses and fungi, it explained.

"Consuming these fish is hazardous to health," officials said, advising people not to consume fish caught from floodwaters until environmental conditions return to normal and natural contaminants and pathogens subside.