Bihar

Bihar govt issues advisory against consuming unknown fish entering state with Nepal floodwaters

There were reports about unfamiliar fish species being found in some areas of Bihar, along with floodwaters flowing in from Nepal, and their consumption has allegedly caused illness among some people.
Damaged houses stand precariously near the swollen, debris-choked banks of the Trishuli River after flash floods in Nepal's Nuwakot district.
Damaged houses stand precariously near the swollen, debris-choked banks of the Trishuli River after flash floods in Nepal's Nuwakot district.(File Photo | AP)
TNIE online desk
Updated on
1 min read

Following reports of illness, the Bihar government has issued an advisory, asking people not to consume unknown fish varieties entering the state with floodwaters from Nepal.

The advisory was issued on Tuesday by the Department of Dairy, Animal and Fisheries Resources.

Reports have been received about unfamiliar fish species being found in certain areas of Bihar along with floodwaters flowing in from Nepal. The consumption of such fish has allegedly caused illness among some people, the advisory stated.

Fish washed out of ponds, rivers, lakes and reservoirs during floods can spread over large areas and may come into prolonged contact with open drains, dead animals and decaying matter, increasing the risk of contamination by bacteria, viruses and fungi, it explained.

"Consuming these fish is hazardous to health," officials said, advising people not to consume fish caught from floodwaters until environmental conditions return to normal and natural contaminants and pathogens subside.

Damaged houses stand precariously near the swollen, debris-choked banks of the Trishuli River after flash floods in Nepal's Nuwakot district.
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Damaged houses stand precariously near the swollen, debris-choked banks of the Trishuli River after flash floods in Nepal's Nuwakot district.
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People developing vomiting, diarrhoea, stomach pain, dizziness, breathing difficulty or other unusual symptoms after consuming fish have been advised to seek immediate medical attention at the nearest health centre or hospital, they added.

The department also asked residents to report sightings of such fish to their respective district fisheries officer or local administration.

It appealed to the public to strictly avoid consuming unknown fish as a "precautionary measure".

(With inputs from PTI)

Bihar government
Nepal floods
floodwaters
fish species

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