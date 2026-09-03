Bihar on flood alert as Ganga rises, 13 districts face threat; roads, homes submerged

PATNA: Bihar remains on flood alert as the Ganga river continued to rise, with the water level likely to cross the highest flood mark at Gandhi Ghat and Hathidah in Patna on Thursday.

An official of the state disaster management department said several rivers were in spate and 13 districts faced the threat of flooding.

In Patna, the Ganga is flowing around two feet above the danger mark, with knee-deep water reaching service lanes near Bhadraghat and Mahavir Ghat. The water level is also expected to breach the highest flood mark at Hathidah in Mokama around noon on Friday, the official said.

Meanwhile, chief minister Samrat Choudhary inspected the rising water level of the Ganga and directed officials to take all necessary measures to protect lives and property and prevent inconvenience to people in the event of flooding.

The state disaster management department has alerted residents living along the riverbanks and in low-lying areas of Bhojpur, Patna, Saran, Vaishali, Nalanda, Begusarai, Lakhisarai and Jehanabad districts.

Similarly, all 69 gates of the Indrapuri barrage in Rohtas have been opened, releasing 5.16 lakh cusecs of water into the Sone river, raising concerns of flooding in low-lying areas.

On the other hand, NH-319A, the Buxar-Mohania National Highway, has been submerged in Buxar, while a house was swept into the Gandak river in Bettiah due to erosion. Waterfalls in Kaimur, including Telhar Kund, Karkatgarh and Bansi Khoh, are also in spate.

Deputy chief minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary reviewed the flood situation from the water resources department's command and control centre through a video conference. He reviewed embankment conditions and rescue operations, particularly in Bhagalpur, where an embankment has been breached.

Lashing out at the state government, RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav said, “More than 15 districts are in the grip of floods, but the NDA government has not yet made any preparations at the administrative level for flood prevention and relief efforts. The government has not provided any facilities for the safety of the common people or for those affected by the floods. Nor has any awareness campaign been launched. Due to the ravages and erosion of floods in the diara areas, farmers' maize and green vegetable crops have been submerged in water.”