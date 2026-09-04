Flood threat looms in five districts in Bihar as rivers flow above danger mark

PATNA: Flood-like conditions have gripped five districts in Bihar, with several rivers flowing above their danger marks following incessant rainfall in Nepal and neighbouring Jharkhand.

With the swelled Ganga, Gandak, Kosi, Burhi Gandak, Bagmati, Punpun and Ghaghra rivers inundating several places, Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary is slated to conduct an aerial survey of the affected areas and review relief and rescue operations later in the day.

Several low-lying areas of Patna, Vaishali, Muzaffarpur, Bhagalpur, Bhojpur, Khagaria, Purnea, Madhepura, Saharsa and Katihar districts witnessed a flood-like situation on Friday. No casualties have been reported yet, and people residing in the river floodplains have been moved to safety, an official said.

According to the Water Resources Department, almost all rivers have been maintaining a rising trend.

In Patna, the Ganga river was flowing above the danger level at places Digha Ghat, Gandhighat, Hathidah and Maner. The river is also above the danger level in Buxar, Munger, Bhagalpur, and Kahalgaon.

The Punpun river was flowing above the danger level in Sripalpur and Punpun areas in Patna, while the Ghaghra river has breached its level in Darauli and Siwan, the department said.

"Patna, Bhojpur, Vaishali, Lakhisarai, and Bhagalpur are experiencing a flood-like situation, and people living in low-lying areas have been affected by rising water levels of the river Ganga and Kosi, following torrential rainfall," said a senior official of the water resources department.

Officials have been instructed to keep a close watch on embankments and vulnerable locations and immediately report any unusual situation to authorities, he said.