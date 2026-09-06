Over 19 Lakh affected by Bihar floods, alert issued downstream

PATNA: More than 19 lakh people across 11 districts of Bihar have been affected by floods, with authorities issuing an alert for downstream areas after the Ganga crossed the crucial flood level at Gandhi Ghat in Patna, officials said on Sunday.
Due to the rise in water levels of various rivers in the state, around 19.57 lakh people in 330 gram panchayats across 11 districts Patna, Bhojpur, Saran, Vaishali, Bhagalpur, Begusarai, Buxar, Samastipur, Munger, Katihar and Araria have been affected, the officials said.
Hathidah and subsequent gauge stations in the state capital are likely to be impacted over the next one to three days, as the Ganga's water level topped the 'highest flood level' (HFL) at Gandhi Ghat in Patna following heavy rain, they said.
According to the latest advisory issued by the Water Resources Department (WRD), the level of the Ganga at Hathidah may also cross its previous HFL, prompting heightened vigilance in Begusarai, Lakhisarai, Munger, Bhagalpur and Katihar districts, they said.
"Officials and field-level authorities have been directed to remain alert and continuously monitor water levels, embankments, vulnerable locations and low-lying areas, while taking precautionary measures as required.
"Engineers have been asked to keep flood-control resources and machinery ready.
People in affected areas have been advised to avoid going near the river and remain cautious," the advisory stated.
The local administration has also been asked to monitor boat operations, prevent overloading and keep residents informed about the situation.
"At Gandhi Ghat in Patna, the Ganga was flowing at 50.57 metres at 6 am on Sunday, which is 0.05 metre above its previous HFL of 50.52 metres, recorded on August 21, 2016. The trend is stable.
"At Pandarak in Patna, the Ganga was flowing at 43.92 metres at 6 am, which is 0.19 metre above its previous HFL of 43.73 metres, recorded on August 16, 2021," the advisory said.
The rivers that are flowing above the danger level in the state include the Gandak at Dumariaghat and Hajipur, the Kosi at Baltara and Kursela, the Budhi Gandak at Khagaria, the Ganga at Hathidah, Bhagalpur, Kahalgaon, Buxar and Munger, the Punpun at Sripalpur, the Bagmati at Benibad and the Ghaghra at Darauli, the officials said.
A total of 110 community kitchens are currently operating in various districts for the flood-affected people, they said, adding, to facilitate the evacuation of people and movement in the affected areas, 1,345 boats have been pressed into service.
Besides, 27 teams of the SDRF and 10 from the NDRF have been deployed in various districts.
Meanwhile, the East Central Railway on Sunday said some trains have been cancelled or diverted because of the "alarmingly high water level at bridge number 21" that connects Punpun and Parsa Bazar stations on the Patna-Gaya section.
(With inputs from PTI)