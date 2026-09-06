Over 19 Lakh affected by Bihar floods, alert issued downstream

PATNA: More than 19 lakh people across 11 districts of Bihar have been affected by floods, with authorities issuing an alert for downstream areas after the Ganga crossed the crucial flood level at Gandhi Ghat in Patna, officials said on Sunday.

Due to the rise in water levels of various rivers in the state, around 19.57 lakh people in 330 gram panchayats across 11 districts Patna, Bhojpur, Saran, Vaishali, Bhagalpur, Begusarai, Buxar, Samastipur, Munger, Katihar and Araria have been affected, the officials said.

Hathidah and subsequent gauge stations in the state capital are likely to be impacted over the next one to three days, as the Ganga's water level topped the 'highest flood level' (HFL) at Gandhi Ghat in Patna following heavy rain, they said.

According to the latest advisory issued by the Water Resources Department (WRD), the level of the Ganga at Hathidah may also cross its previous HFL, prompting heightened vigilance in Begusarai, Lakhisarai, Munger, Bhagalpur and Katihar districts, they said.

"Officials and field-level authorities have been directed to remain alert and continuously monitor water levels, embankments, vulnerable locations and low-lying areas, while taking precautionary measures as required.