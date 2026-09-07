Bihar Development Summit charts roadmap for developed State by 2047

Addressing the gathering, Vikas Vaibhav, founder of the initiative, said the LIB’s expanding presence nationally and internationally showed that a “New Bihar” was rising. He said around four lakh people were voluntarily associated with the campaign, including about 600 in Goa, while 104 associates had undertaken initiatives such as libraries, scholarships, medical camps and virtual classes.

Recalling being mocked as “Bihari” while studying in Bhopal, Vaibhav said the experience prompted him to examine Bihar’s history and its earlier contributions to knowledge, entrepreneurship and governance. He said Bihar needed sustained growth of around 15 per cent to become a developed state by 2047 and stressed that development should reduce the need for migration for education, employment and advanced healthcare.

Vaibhav urged the Bihar diaspora to contribute to their villages, towns, blocks and districts. He said LIB aimed to increase its membership to ten lakh by its sixth anniversary in March next year. Around 600 startups are associated with the organisation, which has set a target of at least one startup employing 100 or more people in every Bihar district by the end of 2028.

He also warned against caste-based divisions and called for social integration, citing the historical example of Vaishali and Bihar’s traditions of learning at Nalanda and Vikramshila. He highlighted LIB’s education, entrepreneurship and skills initiatives, including 42 Gargi Pathshalas across 20 districts focused on empowering women and girls.

Shreyasi Singh, in her address, said that Bihar’s transformation required government action as well as participation from citizens, entrepreneurs, professionals, social organisations and the diaspora. She highlighted the importance of education, industry, innovation, employment, women’s empowerment and social harmony.

Four thematic sessions focused on entrepreneurship; Bihar’s culture, heritage and identity; Bihar @ 2047; and “LIB in Nari Shakti”. The summit also featured poetry, a book launch and awards recognising contributors including Ajit Kumar IRS, Sadar Biotech, Shankar Jyoti Netralaya Patna, Dr Vijay Kumar Ranjan, Sangita Verma, Anand Singh, Dr Lakshay Kumar Jha, Saumya IPS and Abhimanyu Singh of Reliance Industries.

The participation of diaspora members from Australia and the United States highlighted the summit’s focus on global Bihari engagement.

LIB National Spokesperson Rohit Kumar said the event demonstrated the growing strength of Bihar’s diaspora and its commitment to the state’s transformation.

The summit concluded with a vote of thanks and a reaffirmation of “Developed Bihar - Developed India 2047”.