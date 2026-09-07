Ganga breaches flood level in Patna, alert for downhill areas

PATNA: The Bihar government has sounded a high alert in downstream districts and neighbouring areas along the Ganga after the river surged past its previous highest flood level (HFL) at Gandhi Ghat in Patna.

Authorities have stepped up monitoring and preparedness measures in view of the rising water levels and the potential threat to low-lying and flood-prone areas. Over 19.57 lakh people across 11 districts of Bihar have been affected by floods.

Hathidah and subsequent gauge stations in the state capital are likely to be impacted over the next one to three days, as the Ganga’s water level topped the ‘highest flood level’ at Gandhi Ghat in Patna following heavy rain, officials said on Sunday.

Diara lands (low-lying riverine pockets) are almost completely submerged under water due to the swollen Ganga. Heavy rainfall across the state, coupled with a strong downstream flow from upstream areas, has pushed several major rivers – including the Kosi, Gandak, Punpun and Sone – well above their respective danger marks, raising concerns of further flooding in vulnerable areas. In Patna, the rising Punpun River has flooded tracks near railway bridge number 21. As a result, train services on the Gaya-Patna section have been completely stopped until further notice.