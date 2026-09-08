JD(U), BJP roll out separate Bihar programmes to showcase Nitish, PM Modi’s legacy

PATNA: Two major allies of the ruling NDA in Bihar have charted out separate programmes to highlight the contributions of their respective leaders, former Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the state’s development.

Referring to Nitish Kumar’s role in Bihar’s development, JD(U) national working president Sanjay Kumar Jha said on Tuesday that nobody could gain political ground in the state by ignoring him.

“Bihar’s politics revolves around Nitish Kumar,” he asserted.

He was speaking at a JD(U) workers’ meeting in Darbhanga. Jha said people continued to have affection and respect for Nitish Kumar even after he relinquished the chief minister’s post and moved to the Upper House of Parliament.

He said Nitish had formed the JD(U) and that the party would continue to highlight the development work carried out in Bihar under his leadership.

“Nitish Ji’s political career revolved around Bihar and its development,” he told the workers. Jha said Nitish Kumar was credited with changing people’s perception of Bihar outside the state and abroad.

“People used to taunt Biharis and their chief minister had become a laughingstock. But Nitish Ji changed people’s perception,” he asserted.

Jha said Nitish had worked for the welfare of all sections of society. “So, it is the workers’ responsibility to carry forward his work and contribution to the state,” he said, adding that development works undertaken during Nitish’s tenure must be highlighted.

He revealed that Nitish Kumar would undertake a statewide tour in October. “I have also urged him to visit Darbhanga during his next month’s tour,” he told the workers at the meeting.

Jha’s statement came at a time when another major NDA ally, the BJP, is set to launch a month-long programme to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday and commemorate his 25 years in public life.