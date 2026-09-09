Over 40 lakh people affected across 14 districts as flood batters Bihar

More than 40 lakh people have been affected by floods in 14 districts of Bihar, with several rivers flowing above the danger mark at multiple places, officials said on Wednesday.
According to the Disaster Management Department (DMD), around 41.45 lakh people in 517 gram panchayats across 84 blocks have been affected by the floods, triggered by incessant rains over the last five days.
Among the affected districts were Patna, Bhojpur, Saran, Vaishali, Bhagalpur and Begusarai.
"Incessant rain in various districts caused rivers and streams to overflow. Besides, heavy rainfall in catchment areas of Nepal has also led to rivers flowing above the danger level at several places," an official said.
The Ganga at Sultanganj in Bhagalpur recorded 36.78 metres at 9 am, surpassing its previous highest flood level (HFL) of 36.75 metres recorded on August 17, 2021. The water level, however, remained stable, the DMD said in its latest bulletin.
Besides the Ganga, the other rivers flowing above the danger mark are the Gandak, Kosi, Burhi Gandak, Punpun, Bagmati and Ghaghra, officials said.
The state has received 83.6 mm of rainfall so far in September, 24 per cent above normal, according to the weather office.
The DMD said 793 community kitchens were being operated in various districts, while 15 relief camps were accommodating 13,446 flood-affected people. Arrangements for food, accommodation, medical care and other essential facilities have been made at the camps, it said.
A total of 1,872 boats are currently being operated to facilitate evacuation and transportation, while around 29,400 dry ration packets and approximately 5,464 quintals of animal fodder have been distributed among flood-hit people.
Around 2,000 polythene sheets have also been distributed, according to the bulletin.
Agriculture Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha directed officials to undertake an early, comprehensive and accurate assessment of crop losses in flood-affected areas and extend all possible assistance to farmers.
Sinha issued the directions during a high-level meeting to review the flood situation and its impact on crops across the state.
He stressed the need for a detailed and verifiable assessment of crop damage in the affected areas.
At 6 pm on Wednesday, the Gandak Barrage recorded a discharge of 81,800 cusecs, with the trend remaining stable. Its highest discharge so far this year was 2,24,000 cusecs on July 14.
The discharge at the Kosi Barrage stood at 1,63,525 cusecs, also with a stable trend. Its highest discharge this year was 2,55,425 cusecs on July 20.
The Indrapuri Barrage on the Sone river recorded a discharge of 67,966 cusecs at 6 pm, with the trend rising. Its highest discharge this year was 5,63,654 cusecs on September 2.
Twenty-seven SDRF teams and 10 NDRF teams have been deployed in various districts for immediate relief and rescue operations in view of the flood situation, officials said.
The weather office has forecast light to moderate rainfall at some places and heavy rainfall at one or two places in the state during the next two days.
(With inputs PTI)