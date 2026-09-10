Seven workers injured as concrete slab, beam launcher collapse during bridge construction in Bihar

Seven workers sustained injuries after a concrete slab and a beam launcher collapsed during the construction of a bridge in Bihar's Vaishali district on Thursday, officials said.

The bridge was being constructed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in the Lalganj area, they said.

"Seven people were injured, and they were taken to a government hospital for treatment. The victims sustained minor injuries," District Magistrate Varsha Singh told PTI.

"Officials are at the site, and the matter is being looked into," she said.

In a statement, NHAI said the incident happened during the shifting of a launcher while carrying out bridge construction work on NH-139W.

"No damage has been caused to the bridge structure in the incident," it said.

"The NHAI remains fully committed to maintaining the highest standards of quality, ensuring the safety of workers at the worksite, and completing the construction within the stipulated timeline. To prevent the recurrence of such incidents in the future, safety standards and protocols are being strictly reassessed," it added.

(With inputs from PTI)