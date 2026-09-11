Bihar flood situation grim as over 46 lakh people affected across 15 districts

More than 46 lakh people across 15 districts of Bihar have been affected by floods, with the situation remaining grim on Friday as water levels continued to flow above the danger mark at several locations, officials said.

Incessant rain across the state, coupled with heavy downpour in Nepal’s catchment areas, has caused rivers and streams to overflow, officials said.

According to the latest bulletin released by the Disaster Management Department (DMD), around 46.88 lakh people in 561 gram panchayats across 88 blocks in 15 districts have been affected by floods.

The affected districts are Patna, Bhojpur, Saran, Vaishali, Bhagalpur, Begusarai, Buxar, Samastipur, Munger, Katihar, Lakhisarai, Khagaria, Purnea, Madhepura and Araria.

Among the worst-affected districts are Bhagalpur, Patna, Saran, Vaishali, Begusarai, Katihar, Purnea and Buxar.

According to the Bihar Meteorological Service Centre, the state has so far recorded 90 mm of rain in September, which is 20 per cent above normal.

In its latest bulletin, the DMD said the Ganga at Sultanganj in Bhagalpur was flowing at 36.62 metres at 6 am on Friday, 2.12 metres above the danger level. The flow of water is decreasing.

Water levels are above the danger mark at Gandak at Dumriya Ghat, Kosi at Baltara and Kursela, Burhi Gandak at Khagaria, Ganga at Digha, Gandhi Ghat, Hathidah, Bhagalpur, Kahalgaon and Munger, Punpun at Sripalpur, Bagmati at Benibad, and Ghaghra at Darauli and Gangpur Siswan.

"A total of 1,194 community kitchens are being operated in various districts for flood-affected people. In addition, 15 relief camps are also functioning, where arrangements for accommodation, food, medical care and other essential services have been made for 11,255 flood victims", the bulletin said.

Around 3.10 lakh polythene sheets and 48,300 dry-ration packets have so far been distributed among flood-hit people.

A total of 1,922 boats are being operated to facilitate evacuation and transportation. So far, 7,535 quintals of animal fodder have also been distributed, it said.

"In view of the possibility of floods and the need for immediate relief and rescue operations, 27 SDRF teams and 10 NDRF teams have been deployed in various districts", the statement said.

The Meteorological Service Centre has forecast light to moderate rainfall at some places in the state during the next two days, with the possibility of heavy rainfall at one or two places.

(With inputs from PTI)