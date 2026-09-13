Muslims should care for their own representation in politics, not become camp followers: Prashant Kishor

Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor on Sunday called upon Muslims in Bihar to fight for their due share in politics and refrain from becoming “camp followers” of any political party.

According to a report by news agency PTI, Kishor made the remarks at a minorities convention held in Sabzibagh, a Muslim-majority locality in the state capital that falls under his Bankipur assembly constituency.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank you for your support during the recently held by-poll. Now we must strive to ensure a fair deal for the minorities, who must get due representation in democratic politics,” Kishor told the gathering.

The city’s Muslim population is said to have voted overwhelmingly for Kishor, instead of the RJD, which used to be their first party of choice, in the by-poll. The debutant wrested the seat which the BJP had been winning on the trot since 1995.

The by-poll had been necessitated after BJP president Nitin Nabin, a fifth-term MLA, gave up the assembly seat upon election to the Rajya Sabha.

“I say to all social segments in Bihar to care for the future of their own children instead of getting swayed by leaders claiming to champion their cause. That is my request to the minorities also. They must fight for their due share in politics, instead of becoming camp followers of any party,” Kishor said, according to PTI.