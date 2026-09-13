Tejashwi slams BJP-led Centre for 'stepmotherly' attitude towards Bihar in providing flood relief

PATNA: Bihar's Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday accused the Centre of adopting a "stepmotherly" attitude towards the state in providing flood relief as he slammed Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and Union ministers for "failing" to secure aid for people hit by the deluge.

More than 48 lakh people in 15 districts remained affected by the floods, even as waters have started to recede in most rivers. The worst-affected districts were Patna, Bhojpur, Saran, Vaishali, Bhagalpur, Begusarai, and Araria.

Addressing a press conference here, the RJD working president said, "Whenever there are floods in Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gives quick assurances of relief, talks to state leadership and directs deployment of relief forces, including the Indian Air Force.

"However, there is a stepmotherly treatment towards Bihar, where he comes during election campaigns and eats 'litti chokha'," Yadav alleged.

Asserting that Bihar was among the states worst-hit by floods, the RJD leader said he wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 7, demanding that the floods be declared a "national disaster" and immediate financial assistance of Rs 5,000 crore be provided.

"Not doing anything for Bihar in 20 years, Amit Shah had asked for five more years before the state elections to stem flood-related vagaries. Let alone visiting Bihar during the floods this year, he hasn't even talked about any assistance," Yadav said.

"The engines of the 'double-engine' government in Bihar have failed. I am not aware of how often the chief minister talks to PM Modi, and wonder why he has not been able to secure central assistance. There are many Union ministers from Bihar, but none has the influence to bring central help to the state," he said.

Yadav claimed he has not received any response to the letters he wrote to Modi and Choudhary. "Just like the PM has ignored Bihar in times of flood, people will ignore him in the future," he said.