Bihar floods affect over 49 lakh people across 15 districts as rivers keep swelling

More than 49 lakh people across 15 districts of Bihar were affected by floods on Monday as heavy rains over the past few days caused the state's rivers, already flowing above danger levels, to swell further.

The local weather office said the state has recorded 111.7 mm of rain so far in September, around 13 per cent above normal.

An official said incessant rain in catchment areas of rivers flowing from Nepal into Bihar and heavy rainfall in the state itself have caused several rivers and streams to flow above their danger marks.

According to the Disaster Management Department, around 49.36 lakh people in 15 districts have been affected by floods.

These districts are Patna, Bhojpur, Saran, Vaishali, Bhagalpur, Begusarai, Buxar, Samastipur, Munger, Katihar, Lakhisarai, Khagaria, Purnea, Madhepura and Araria.

The Ganga was flowing at 36.21 metres at 6 am on Monday at Sultanganj in Bhagalpur, which was 1.71 metres above the danger level.