Bihar clears Rs 3,516 crore plan to develop Gaya’s Vishnupad Temple area like Kashi corridor

PATNA: Vishnupad Temple area in Bihar’s Gaya Ji will be developed on the lines of Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh.

A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting of state cabinet chaired by chief minister Samrat Choudhary on Tuesday. The cabinet gave its administrative approval for a total amount of Rs 3516.05 crore for the comprehensive development of the Vishnupad Temple area.

Sharing details of the cabinet meeting, Secretariat Department’s Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Arvind Kumar Chaudhary said that the cabinet gave its nod to proposal for linking of the Sone-Phalgu river.

While Vishnupad Temple area will be developed at an estimated cost of Rs 2520 crore, construction of the Sone-Phalgu river linking scheme will be completed at an estimated cost of Rs 996 crore, Chaudhary said that the completion of this project will provide new impetus and strength to Gaya Ji’s religious, spiritual, and cultural traditions, which have continued for thousands of years, particularly important religious rituals such as Pind Daan, Tarpan, and Pitru Paksha.

A slew of works are proposed under the scheme that includes development of the temple complex, development of multilevel car parking, construction of an elevated pathway, construction of the Mansarwa-Manpur Bridge, construction of ramps, development of ghats, construction of dormitories and a canteen, construction of a pedestrian bridge, construction of statues, construction of the PFC Sita Kund, development of public amenities, the press note said and added that the scheme will be implemented by the Bihar State Road Development Corporation Limited (BSRDCL).

Construction of an intake well is proposed approximately 23 km upstream of the Indrapuri Barrage under the Sone-Phalgu river linking scheme, it said adding that through the intake well, the required quantity of water will be lifted from the Sone River and conveyed through an approximately 11-km-long pipeline to the North Koel Main Canal at approximately chainage 32.77 km.