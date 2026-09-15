Bihar DGP proceeds on long leave, Preeta Verma likely to be made acting State police chief

PATNA: Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) Vinay Kumar has proceeded on long leave, barely three months before he retires from service.

Kumar, a 1990-batch IPS officer, is currently on a two-year extension of service, which will end on December 12, 2026.

Preeta Verma, a 1991-batch IPS officer, is likely to be given charge to officiate as DGP. Verma is currently posted as DG-cum-commandant general of Bihar Home Guard and Fire Service, the post she has been holding after the retirement of her senior, Shobha Ohatker.

The development has sped up the hunt for Vinay Kumar’s successor.

The state home department is shortlisting a panel of 20 senior IPS officers to send to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), which will select three names and forward them to the state government. Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary will select the name of the new DGP from the list of three IPS officers approved by the UPSC.

As per the rule, at least 30 years of service is required to be the DGP. Apart from Preeta Verma, Kundan Krishnan (1994-batch), Jitendra Kumar (1993-batch), Jitendra Singh Gangwar (1993-batch) and Amit Kumar (1994-batch) are among the strong contenders for the post of state police chief. The name of Bhrigu Srinivasan, a 1992-batch officer, is also doing the rounds.

Srinivasan is currently on central deputation and looking after National Security Guard (NSG) affairs.

Amit Kumar is also on central deputation. Sources said that the panel of 30 IPS officers include those from 1995 and 1996 batches as well. Preeta Verma, a native of Rajasthan, is the senior-most among other contenders for the top post.

If she is selected, she will be the first woman DGP of Bihar. Vinay Kumar has been credited with conducting free, fair and peaceful assembly elections in the state in November last year. However, he came under sharp criticism from the Opposition parties for the ‘half-encounter’ of criminals involved in serious crimes.