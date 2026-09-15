Tense scenes in Patna as job aspirants breach barricades during march to CM’s residence

Government job aspirants staged a protest march in Patna on Tuesday, demanding cancellation of the 70th Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) examination and the recruitment test for 1,799 sub-inspector posts, alleging irregularities in the exams.

The protesters began their march from Gandhi Maidan and headed towards the chief minister’s residence but were stopped by police at JP Golambar.

Amid rain, some protesters carrying the Tricolour broke through barricades and took alternative routes that were not part of the police security arrangements.

Some also attempted to block railway tracks, while others moved towards the state Assembly and the chief minister’s residence.

“Several protesters were detained from different places after they entered prohibited areas. They should protest only at designated sites and present their demands systematically,” Patna SSP Kartikeya K Sharma told reporters.

He said the protesters’ entry into prohibited areas disrupted public order and essential services, including the movement of ambulances. Schoolchildren were also stranded for some time, he added.

The protesters alleged irregularities in the 70th BPSC examination and the recruitment examination for 1,799 sub-inspector posts conducted by the Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC).

They also demanded an end to the contract system in BPSC examinations, particularly the 25 per cent weightage rule, and sought regular conduct of examinations.

The protesters further called for the government to publish a job calendar to help aspirants prepare for recruitment exams without uncertainty.

(With inputs from PTI)