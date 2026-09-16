Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan surveys Bihar flood-hit areas, assures Centre’s support

PATNA: A central team led by Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday surveyed flood-affected areas of Bihar and assured the state of assistance for losses caused by the floods.

“I have been sent by the Prime Minister. We are inspecting and assessing. Bihar government’s work is really satisfactory. Crops and houses have suffered damages. Livestock died too. After assessing all damages, we will make every preparation to ensure that the State receives all help from the Centre...” Chouhan told the media.

Chouhan, accompanied by Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and other officials, inspected crop and infrastructure damage in Vaishali district. The two leaders travelled by tractor and boat to reach flood-hit areas around Hajipur.

They also conducted an aerial and ground survey to assess damage to villages, crops, roads and houses. Chouhan is on a two-day visit to Bihar to assess the flood situation.

Later, Chouhan visited 'Samvad' at the Chief Minister's Secretariat in Patna and held a high-level review meeting on disaster management, relief operations and assistance for farmers with Choudhary and senior state officials.

He later left for Munger and visited a relief camp at Nawabgarhi.