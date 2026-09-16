Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan surveys Bihar flood-hit areas, assures Centre’s support

PATNA: A central team led by Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday surveyed flood-affected areas of Bihar and assured the state of assistance for losses caused by the floods.
“I have been sent by the Prime Minister. We are inspecting and assessing. Bihar government’s work is really satisfactory. Crops and houses have suffered damages. Livestock died too. After assessing all damages, we will make every preparation to ensure that the State receives all help from the Centre...” Chouhan told the media.
Chouhan, accompanied by Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and other officials, inspected crop and infrastructure damage in Vaishali district. The two leaders travelled by tractor and boat to reach flood-hit areas around Hajipur.
They also conducted an aerial and ground survey to assess damage to villages, crops, roads and houses. Chouhan is on a two-day visit to Bihar to assess the flood situation.
Later, Chouhan visited 'Samvad' at the Chief Minister's Secretariat in Patna and held a high-level review meeting on disaster management, relief operations and assistance for farmers with Choudhary and senior state officials.
He later left for Munger and visited a relief camp at Nawabgarhi.
Chouhan also travelled by road via Bhagalpur to inspect the Kojikaraiya embankment in Naugachhia and visited the relief camp at Bhagalpur Polytechnic College to meet affected families.
On Thursday, he will meet flood-affected families and local residents in Bhagalpur.
According to the state Disaster Management Department, around 49.74 lakh people have been affected by floods across 15 districts — Patna, Bhojpur, Saran, Vaishali, Bhagalpur, Muzaffarpur, Buxar, Samastipur, Khagaria, Begusarai, Darbhanga, Araria, Purnea, Madhepura and Katihar.
The affected population is spread across 575 gram panchayats and 88 blocks. Relief and rescue operations are continuing in the affected areas.
The Central Water Commission said several major rivers were still flowing above the danger mark.
The Gandak was above the danger level at Dumaria Ghat in Muzaffarpur, while the Kosi was above the danger mark at Baltara and Kursela in Khagaria.
The Ganga was flowing above the danger mark at Gandhi Ghat and Hathidah in Patna, as well as at Bhagalpur and Kahalgaon. The Punpun was above the danger level at Sripalpur, while the Bagmati was above the danger mark at Benibad and Sonakhan.