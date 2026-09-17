Bihar to set up child help desks in all police stations by October 2

PATNA: The Bihar government has decided to set up child help desks and specially designated child corners in all police stations across the state by October 2.

The decision was taken by the state police headquarters a day after Preeta Verma, a 1991-batch IPS officer, assumed additional charge as Director General of Police (DGP) in the absence of incumbent state police chief Vijay Kumar.

Verma held a high-level meeting with all IGs, DIGs and SPs on Tuesday and directed them to ensure the safety of girls and women under their jurisdiction. The child help desks and specially designated child corners will be made operational at all 1,400 police stations across the state by October 2.

The centres will function under the Criminal Investigation Department (Weaker Section) and remain separate from police lockups. A Child Welfare Officer (CWC) will run the help desks and child corners.

“We have decided to set up a child help desk or specially designated child corner in every police station of the state by October 2. All SPs have been directed to send their compliance report to the state police headquarters by October 5,” ADG, CID (Weaker Section), K S Anupam told the media on Thursday.